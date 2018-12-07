If you see a guy in an elf costume roaming the streets of Boston, he didn't escape from the North Pole. He's Brendan Edwards, and he wants to have a pillow fight.

Apparently the best way to spread Christmas cheer isn't singing loud for all to hear -- it's hitting strangers with fluffy pillows.