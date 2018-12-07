Sen. Tom Carper recently issued a statement regarding the U.S. Department of Interior’s decision to roll back multi-state sage grouse conservation plans.

“Just days after the Trump administration greenlighted seismic testing in important whale habitats, it has given yet another holiday gift to the oil industry at the expense of an imperiled species,” said Carper. “This shortsighted move presents unnecessary harm to western landscapes, could bring the sage grouse closer to an Endangered Species Act listing and reverses years of bipartisan, collaborative conservation work.”