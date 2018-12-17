Foster, 75, last seen in the Smyrna area.

Gold Alert:



Beechie Foster, 75, was reported missing on Monday, December 17 and was last seen on December 10 in the Smyrna area.



Beechie is 5’04” tall, 160 lbs., with brown eyes. Beechie is bald but always wears wigs. She was last seen wearing a long denim dress with white stockings, white sneakers and a long black leather coat. Beechie drives a 2017 Toyota Camry with Delaware registration 22629.



Attempts to locate Beechie have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for her safety and welfare.



If anyone has information in reference to her whereabouts, they are asked to please contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

