Oasis Travel Plaza robbed Monday night

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a truck stop in Laurel.

The incident occurred on Monday, December 17, at around 8:30 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Oasis Travel Plaza at 30759 Sussex Highway for an armed robbery. According to Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe, a black male had entered the business displaying a handgun, demanded cash from the female store clerk and ordered a female patron to the ground. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Neither the clerk or the patron were injured.

The suspect is described as a black male and was wearing a dark-colored shirt, jeans and a mask covering a portion of his face.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit, Detective K. Archer, at 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.