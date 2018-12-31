Robert M. Coupe, Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, announced Lt. Michael F. Hertzfeld, 47, as chief of the Delaware Capitol Police.

The DSHS and the Delaware Capitol Police held a ceremony to mark the start of Hertzfeld’s role as chief of police. Hertzfeld, with 22 years of police experience, was selected to lead after the retirement of Chief John Horsman. Horsman retires with 14 years of service with the DCP and 37 years of total police experience including serving as president of FBI-LEEDA.

The ceremony, which featured Mark D. Buckworth, family court judge, administering the oath of office was attended by members of the DCP, DSHS and the Delaware law enforcement community.

Hertzfeld began his police career in 1996 and joined the DCP ranks in 2009 as a sergeant and first line supervisor. During his law enforcement career, he has served as a patrol officer, detective, quick response team operator, public information officer, training coordinator, internal affairs supervisor, special investigations supervisor and legislative affairs liaison. He has served in several leadership roles during his career including most recently as the DCP Northern Operations commander where he implemented and oversaw a multitude of management innovations improving the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the Northern Operation. This included adopting an intelligence and accountability-driven predictive policing model.

Hertzfeld received the Delaware House of Representatives Exceptional Duty Award and was previously selected as the New Castle City Police Officer of the Year. He is a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and a graduate of the 264th session of the FBI National Academy. He received command level training from FBI-LEEDA, the Penn State Justice and Safety Institute, the Northeast Counter Drug Leadership and Mastering Performance Management Program and the U.S. Marshal Court Security Program.

Hertzfeld earned a Bachelor of Science in human resource management and a Master of Science in homeland security with a concentration in organizational leadership from Wilmington University.

Hertzfeld is a Delaware native and resides in Middletown with his wife, Stacy. He is the father of two children, Nicolas and Peyton.