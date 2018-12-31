St. John’s School third- and fourth-graders were charged with leading the school in a community service project.

They were to choose the project, plan it, solicit help from the other students in the school, carry it out and make it happen in about five weeks. Students learn about leadership and build leadership skills by actually doing the work of a leader.

This year’s budding leaders chose to help the homeless in Dover by assembling 10 “Care Kits” — backpacks filled with personal hygiene items, as well as socks, gloves and sweaters. They decided to put together 10 backpacks with supplies inside which the homeless could use. They learned about leadership from four guest speakers. Roger Hazzard, retired teacher, shared the importance of a vision. After that, they came up with the vision for what to do. The Rev. John G. Moore Sr., of the United Way, came and spoke to them about effective communication. The students shared the project with the rest of the students through presentations and posters. Chef Anita Wheeler-Bezy, of La Baguette Bakery and Catering, demonstrated the importance of planning. The students then created a plan for what needed to be done and divided up the jobs. Coach Steve Kimes, Wesley College, came and helped the students understand the importance of teamwork.

The Leadership Central Delaware Class of 2019 — a program of the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce — visited the school and caught the contagious energy of the student leaders. The class then donated additional backpacks and supplies, doubling the outcome of the project from 10 backpacks to 20. Half of the backpacks were donated to the Dover Interfaith Mission Housing; the other half to the Dover Library, where many homeless gather on a regular basis.