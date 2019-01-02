The rap trio will play The Queen on Sunday, Jan. 6.

If their past is any indication, Dover rap group Cypher Clique is going to have a bright 2019.

Their fall project, an EP titled “Cloutville,” cracked the hip-hop Top 50 iTunes chart.

Last year the trio opened for Toronto rapper Tory Lanez and landed a spot on the A3C Festival in Atlanta, which featured big names like the Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Wayne and The Diplomats.

In 2018, Cypher Clique also secured more than 130,000 streams and reached over 75,000 fans across 65 countries, all on Spotify.

The trio will hit the ground running in the New Year as an opener for rap legend Ja Rule at The Queen in Wilmington on Sunday, Jan. 6.

Ja Rule was buzzing at the end of last year after his longtime rival 50 Cent bought 200 front-row tickets to Ja’s concert in Texas in November.

The ticket stunt was intended to embarrass Ja and leave him performing to empty chairs in the front row.

Cypher Clique member Jamal “Relay” James dished on 50 Cent trolling Ja Rule, and he touched on who he’d crown as the king of hip-hop.

Additionally, the Capital City rapper addressed how Jay-Z reportedly asked Firefly rapper Travis Scott to not perform at the upcoming Super Bowl, in order to show solidarity to NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t been picked up by a football team for nearly two seasons.

Do you think 50 Cent is going to buy up tickets at Ja Rule’s show Sunday?

I don’t think he’s going to do that again, because Ja Rule is actually doing a tour. He was doing it because of their past drama. I think it was a one-time thing.

You’re a 50 Cent fan. What was your reaction when you heard he was trolling Ja?

I said, “Man, he’s King Petty.” But they have a long history of issues that started around ‘99 or 2000. It’s never going to die down. But 50 Cent did that just to make a statement.

How would you describe Ja Rule’s legacy and what does it mean to open for him?

Now everyone uses his style in some way, shape or form, with how he rapped and sang on hooks. Drake is a well-known artist and he definitely implements that style. For all of us to share the stage with Ja Rule is an honor. He’s a legend who sold millions of records back in the early 2000s, so it’s a great, humbling experience.

If you had a chance to perform at the Super Bowl and Jay-Z asked you not to, what would you do?

We definitely wouldn’t perform at the Super Bowl, because you have to think of the bigger picture. You have to think of what it stands for. Us doing the Super Bowl, if the opportunity presented itself, would be a selfish move.

Firefly artist Gucci Mane recently said he’s the king of hip-hop. Do you agree with his comments?

I define the king of hip-hop as someone who’s able to get their brand out on a mainstream level and also keep substance alive in their message. The king of hip-hop for me is Jay-Z. He went from rags to riches. Now he’s the owner of Roc Nation and he has Roc Nation Sports. He’s the king of hip-hop. He was able to cross over into the mainstream.

How would you describe “Cloutville?”

That project featured production that was left-field from what we usually do. The beats were more trap-influenced, since usually there’s a stigma with us that we rap over boom-bap or mellow beats. We wanted to experiment with a different sound and everyone actually likes the project.

What are you looking forward to in 2019?

We want to lock in some sort of a tour, do some good shows, make good music and play another festival.