Ceremony attended by family, friends, coaches, teachers and administrators at Smyrna High School gymnasium
Ten Smyrna High School students-athletes signed letters of intent to play college sports during a signing ceremony attended by family, friends, coaches, teachers and administrators Thursday in the gymnasium.
An 11th student, Saleem Wormley, has signed a letter of intent to play football for Penn State, but he was in Mexico City preparing to play in a high school all-star game, the Pro Football Hall of Fame World All-Star Bowl.
The students-athletes at the ceremony committed to playing the following sports for the following colleges and universities:
Anthony Buscemi, football, Monmouth University, Division 1;
Shaneese La Mons, track & field, Oakland University, Division 1;
Abby Mace, softball, Salisbury University, Division 3;
Sara Miller, softball, Wilmington University, Division 2;
Kendra Mounts, soccer, Mount Aloysius College, Division 3;
Katie Porter, field hockey and lacrosse, Wesley College, Division 3;
Raina Semenick, lacrosse, Allegheny College, Division 3:
Olyvia Smith, softball, Saint Peter’s University, Division 1;
Maddie Steele, field hockey, Shenandoah University, Division 3;
Zoe Wilcox, softball, Alderson Broaddus University, Division 2.