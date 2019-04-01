The three-part ballot initiative is to secure funding for school construction and district operations

The Capital School District will hold a special referendum Tuesday, April 9 to authorize the issuance of bonds to fund projected school construction.

This will be a three-part ballot initiative: 1) funding for construction and equipping of two new 800-pupil middle schools; 2) funding for additional upgrades and equipment for those schools and funding for upgrades and bathrooms at the Central Middle School (which will be repurposed as an elementary school); and, 3) to support ongoing district operations in the face of declining state funding.

Polls for the referendum will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 9 and will remain open until 8 p.m.

The polls are located at the Hartly Elementary School, South Dover Elementary School Towne Point Elementary School, and William Henry Middle School.

United States citizens 18 years of age and older residing in the Capital School District at the time of the referendum are eligible to vote, regardless if they are a registered voter for the purpose of a general election.

Proof of identity and residence is required.

Voters may vote only once even if they have more than one child attending school in the district. Voters may cast ballots even if they do not have children attending school in the district.

Additional information, as well as data on absentee voting, may be had at the Department of Elections, Kent County Office, 100 Enterprise Place, Suite 5, Dover.