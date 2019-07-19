The agreement is awaiting final state and federal regulatory approval, which is anticipated in November.

Nanticoke Health Services (NHS) of Seaford, and Peninsula Regional Health System (PRHS), based in Salisbury, Maryland, announced Thursday that a definitive agreement to affiliate has been reached.

Pending final state and federal regulatory approval, which is anticipated in November, Nanticoke Health Services will join the Peninsula Regional Health System.

“In order for Nanticoke to further its mission to provide the best care possible for our community, it became imperative we find a strong, compatible healthcare partner. Peninsula Regional has always been a supportive ally and great neighbor, sharing a similar mission and culture,” said Steve Rose, RN MN, President/CEO of Nanticoke Health Services. “Together we will continue and grow the legacy of high quality healthcare for our community.”

Approximately two years ago, Nanticoke began looking for a partner to help preserve and build upon the services it provides in Sussex County. A few months ago, Nanticoke signed a letter of intent to affiliate with PRHS. Now secure with the signing of the definitive agreement, that transition will follow a structured plan.

The next step is a public review process required through the State of Delaware. At the conclusion of the regulatory process, expected to be complete later this year, the affiliation would become final and the two organizations will begin the work of transitioning to one healthcare team.

No immediate changes in staffing or the delivery of healthcare at either system are anticipated once the affiliation happens. Nanticoke will continue to provide services in Sussex County and parts of Maryland’s Mid-Shore. Peninsula Regional Health System, with a decades-long presence in Sussex County, will help to strengthen and enhance Nanticoke’s efforts through integrated care, expanding services where needed and making more readily accessible the Delmarva Peninsula’s most advanced tertiary care services.

“Peninsula Regional Health System is honored to have this opportunity to bring the Nanticoke team together with ours to form an unparalleled partnership of healthcare excellence. Our missions are nearly identical, and each of us has an unwavering commitment to enhancing high-quality health and wellness through best practices across the Delmarva Peninsula,” said Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE, President/CEO of Peninsula Regional Health System.

McCready Health of Crisfield, Maryland, recently signed a definitive agreement to also join PRHS. That process is undergoing a similar regulatory review and expected to be finalized in late 2019.

Once complete, the new health system — including Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, Peninsula Regional Medical Center and McCready — will be renamed. The Nanticoke, PRMC and McCready names that people have associated with exceptional healthcare services for decades will remain at the existing hospitals and health centers under the governance of the new health system.

The Peninsula Regional Health System Board of Directors, working closely with their counterparts at Nanticoke Health Services, will oversee the transition. Steve Leonard will remain President/CEO of the new health system and be responsible for executive leadership, including the Nanticoke additions.