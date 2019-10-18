Grand opening of "If Heaven Had a Flavor" at 314 Main St. planned for Saturday, Oct. 19

A mother-daughter team is brewing up a new coffee shop in Clayton.

Barbi Hayes and her daughter Erin Hayes opened “If Heaven Had a Flavor” Sept. 25, and they’re holding the grand opening Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with musical entertainment in the evening.

The shop at 314 Main Street is the former location of The Young Bean coffee shop, in the building that used to be the town hall.

Along with coffee, tea and hot chocolate, the business sells cakes, cookies, muffins, scones, breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, soups, homemade ice cream and milkshakes.

Barbi owned “A 2nd Cup” coffee shop in Milford for five years before selling the business to work as a paralegal and a mediator while finishing her master’s degree in psychology. Then a life-changing diagnosis made her rethink how she was spending her time.

“I had breast cancer a year ago, and it slowed me down quite a bit when I went back to work,” she said. “I just needed something that suited me better. It’s my zen to bake. That’s my happy place. I enjoy getting to know customers. I enjoy helping people and making people smile.”

But opening another coffee shop was actually her daughter Erin’s idea.

“Erin has always talked about opening her own shop,” said Barbi. “She remembers our coffee shop in Milford and she missed that.”

Then the inspiration for the name came from Barbi’s youngest son and Erin's brother.

Barbi said, “Several months ago, he finally tried my carrot cake and he said, ‘Ahhh, if heaven had flavor.’ Then my daughter said, ‘That should be the name of our coffee shop.”

They looked at listings on the internet and found one for a coffee shop for rent in Clayton and made arrangements to look at the building.

Erin said it was love at first sight.

“As soon as we went in, we looked at each other and said, ‘Let’s sign the deal,’” Erin said.

Barbi said the building “just had the right vibes, and the wood stove kind of won us over. It just says warmth.”

While they live in Magnolia, they thought Clayton provided a great spot for their business.

“The landlord said there’s a lot of foot traffic especially in the spring and summer, and the town was missing a coffee shop,” Erin said. “We want to give people a nice, relaxing setting where they can enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea, something sweet to eat or a sandwich, or a place to enjoy a hot bowl of soup on a cold day.”

She said she enjoys “baking and making people happy.”

“I’m a social butterfly. I like meeting new people,” Erin said.

Hours at the coffee shop are Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours when they host events like Saturday’s grand opening.

Erin said, “I want it to be exactly like mom had it at her old shop, with open mic nights, tea parties, birthday parties and karaoke. It can give kids something to do in town on a Friday or Saturday night.”

Their first performer at Saturday’s grand opening will be Barbi’s son and Erin’s brother, Calum, the one who gave them the idea for the name of the shop.

His stage name is “Coffee Shop Baby” because “he pretty much grew up in my first shop,” said Barbi. “I had three business partners and we’d take turns holding him. He really loved the sound of the espresso machine and the cash register. His little feet would just start kicking. Whenever we had music, he would either fall asleep or just be really well behaved.”

Barbi said that musical upbringing paid off.

“Now he has perfect pitch. He’s really musically inclined,” she said.

The phone number for the shop is 302-471-3087. They also have a Facebook page, “If Heaven Had a Flavor,” and Instagram account, @Heavenly22.

“It’s really nice to be able to do this together,” said Barbi.

Her daughter agreed: “I love working side by side with her, learning new things every day.”