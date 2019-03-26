Adam Wakefield headlines latest 'Kickin' It Loose' concert to raise funds for Citizens' Hose Company, Smyrna's volunteer fire company

Members of Smyrna’s volunteer fire company, Citizens’ Hose Company, were looking for a fundraiser that could be popular and financially successful, and they’ve found an idea that’s struck a chord in the community.

The third show in the “Kickin’ It Loose” country music concert series is Saturday, March 30 at the Smyrna firehouse featuring Adam Wakefield, Jenny Tolman and the Brothers Stonesifer.

“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback from our patrons. They love how we are able to secure national acts and bring them to Smyrna,” said Citizens’ Hose Company Past President Chris Hudson, who helps organize the shows.

He said attendance has been growing at each event.

“I love how generous our community has been supporting our shows,” he said.

The funds are needed to finance the volunteer fire company’s operations.

“With our fire equipment continuing to increase in price, we needed to come up with creative ideas to raise money,” Hudson said. “With our concert series, we’ve hit the nail on the head.”

Some people are skeptical at first when they hear the concert is in the firehouse, he said.

“However once the lights go down and the music starts, it’s hard to imagine you’re actually in our engine room,” Hudson said. “The production company we use is first class. They’ve worked with numerous national acts and they know how to give our patrons the best experience possible.”

The concert committee is planning to host concerts twice a year, in the spring and fall, “as long we continue to get community involvement and talent at a reasonable price,” he said.

The primary sponsor for this show is Lenape Builders, while more than 20 co-sponsors have purchased VIP tables.