Galactic Con – Middletown's Comic Con – brought comic book, movie and cosplay favorites to Appoquinimink High School today. See more than 20 photos plus a video with this story.

Galactic Con – Middletown’s Comic Con – brought comic book, movie and cosplay favorites to Appoquinimink High School today.

One of the cosplay celebrities who attended was Ani-Mia, a host of Diamond Comics' Previews World. With nearly 1 million followers on Facebook, Ani-Mia gives the latest news on what's coming to a comic book store near you. And when she is not doing that, she cosplays at comic cons across the nation.

Also visiting was cosplay comic “Retired Wonder Woman,” who brings her routine directly to the people, wisecracking with anyone and everyone who crosses her haphazard path.

More special guests included Kati Coe, Anthony Spay, Cinema Sickness, Delaware Ghostbusters, Evil Wears Pink, First State Garrison - 501st Legion, Jurassic Park Ford Explorer, The Finest: GI Joe, The Furst State and KISS impersonator Johnny Smoke.

Among the artists and comic book business representatives who attended are: Angela McKendrick, Anthony Spay, B Street Graphix, Barry Sachs, Blind Science Design, Brendon and Brian Fraim, Brian's Art of Creation, Candy Corpse, Cathy Wilkins, Charles Sellner, Chickadee Pop!, Ed's Art World of Horror & Fantasy, Elvelon Press, em-scribbles, Fine Wall Enhancements, Frank Dawson Jr., Geek Boy Press, James Dufendach, Joe Palumbo, Josh Shockley, Kitty Geek, Kurt Brugel, Liz DeJesus, Liz Leonard, Madness & Misfits, Mathew Shockley, Matt Stawicki, Motion Illustrationz, Nova Studios, Opio's Pop Culture World, PLB Comics, Ryan Douglass, Spaghetti Kiss, Techy Cutie, UWS Comics, Visionary Comics, Warped Cosmos, Will's Collectors Lounge and Zhangoose.

Dozens of vendors offered a wide variety of comics, toys and collectibles.

For more information, see the website https://galactic-con.com/middletown/