The Corbit-Calloway Memorial Library hosts the event, featuring crafts, vendors, games, inflatables, music, a petting zoo, book sale, miniature train rides and appearances by book characters.

The Corbit-Calloway Memorial Library, 115 High St., Odessa, hosts the annual community fair, "MayFest in Odessa," Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event features outdoor crafters, vendors, food, games and prizes for kids, inflatables, live music, a petting zoo, wandering costumed characters, a liquid petting zoo, a gigantic book sale, and an exciting raffle. One of this year’s special guests is Paddington Bear who will be visiting children.

All proceeds benefit the library’s annual summer reading program, themed "A Universe of Stories."

Here is the schedule for special events:

9-10 a.m. – Performance by the Middletown Guitar Club,

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Petting zoo,

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Miniature train rides for kids for $2 fee,

1-2 p.m. – Performances by Paco and African Dancer,

1:30-2 p.m. – Demonstrations by Frank Family Karate,

2 p.m. – Raffle drawing.