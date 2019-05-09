The Gilbert and Sullivan musical tells the story of Frederic who, as a child, was mistakenly apprenticed to a band of pirates by his nurse, Ruth. Show time at the Smyrna Opera House is Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The Ardensingers will perform the musical “The Pirates of Penzance” Saturday, May 11 at the Smyrna Opera House, 7 W. South St., at 7:30 p.m.

The Gilbert and Sullivan musical tells the story of Frederic who, as a child, was mistakenly apprenticed to a band of pirates by his nurse, Ruth. Now, at 21 years old, he’s fulfilled his indentures. Determined to atone for his past misdeeds with the pirates, he warns the beautiful young wards of Major General Stanley to quickly leave the area, but it’s too late! They’re discovered by the pirates who propose to “matrimonify” the wards in short order.

The performance is led by stage director Martha Smylie, with assistant stage director Sean McGuire, music director Helene Furlong and choreographer Alexis Droke.

Tickets are $16 for general admission, $14 for Opera House members, senior citizens 65 and up and military personnel and $8 for children 12 and under.

For tickets or information, call 653-4236, see the website smyrnaoperahouse.org or stop by the Opera House Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets may also be reserved by e-mailing ardensingers@gmail.com or by calling John Trexler at (484) 319-2350.

For more information on The Ardensingers, see the website www.ardensingers.com/