Parade, model railroad displays, history exhibit, car show and entertainment sponsored by Clayton Historical Society. See a video of the First State Model Railroad Club's display with this story.

The Railroad Days Festival in Clayton Saturday started with a parade on Main Street followed by activities at the Clayton Firehouse.

Sponsored by the Clayton Historical Society, the event featured model railroad displays, vendors, food, games, a car show and an exhibit of historic photos and items at the former Clayton Station, now home to A&E Properties.