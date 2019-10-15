Keynote speaker will be Gayle Roper, author of more than 50 books and recipient of the Carol Award, the RITA Award and a Romantic Times Book Report Reviewer's Choice Award. The bonus presentation during lunch will be on "Social Media for Writers."

Gayle Roper will be the keynote speaker at the Delmarva Christian Writers Conference Saturday, Oct. 19 at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown.

The author of more than 50 books, Roper has won the Carol Award, the RITA Award and a Romantic Times Book Report Reviewer’s Choice Award. She has been awarded the Holt Medallion three times, and twice her titles have won the Inspirational Readers Choice Award.

Her nonfiction book, "A Widow’s Journey," won the 2015 Golden Scroll Award as the best nonfiction of the year.

Romantic Times Book Report has given her the Lifetime Achievement Award.

She lives in southeastern Pennsylvania.

SCHEDULE

The conference lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and participants can choose two morning workshops and two afternoon workshops.

Morning workshop presenters include:

•Art Doakes, "Exercise Your Right to Write,"

•Michele Chynoweth, "Rewriting, Editing, Publishing,"

•Gayle Roper Building, "Blocks of Fiction, Part 1."

During lunch, a bonus session on "Social Media for Writers" will be presented by Stacey Hitch, founder of Trinity Social Media Marketing, who will discuss how to build an online platform and engage with readers.

Afternoon workshop presenters include:

•Jan Woodard, "Journal Thru Fire,"

•Virginia Catley, "Genealogy Tips -- Monologue,"

•Gayle Roper, "Building Blocks of Fiction, Part 2."

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE

The Delmarva Christian Writers Conference grew from the Vine & Vessels Christian Writers Conference.

At the conclusion of the 10th Vine & Vessels Conference Oct. 20, 2018, Joyce Sessoms and Betty Jarmon announced they were co-directing it for the last time.

Betty Kasperski and Judi Folmsbee have picked up the baton to carry on. They will host the first Delmarva Christian Writers Conference at the same location, using the same one-day time frame.

Other committee members include Judy Adams, Marilyn Emanuel, and Rebecca Jones.

ADMISSION AND REGISTRATION

The conference fee is $50 for adults, $30 for seniors ages 62 and up and for high school and college students.

The fee includes continental breakfast, workshops and lunch.

To register or for more information, see the website delmarvawriters.com.