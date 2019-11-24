Festivities Dec. 1 begin with Breakfast with Santa at the Clayton Fire Hall

The Smyrna-Clayton Christmas Parade Sunday, Dec. 1 starts at 5 p.m., at Clayton Elementary on the corner of Main Street and School Lane. The event is hosted by the Smyrna-Clayton July 4th Foundation.

Lineup begins at 4 p.m.

To register to be in the parade, call Stacey Hutson, 302-670-0064, or email hutsonstacey0@gmail.com by Nov. 30.

The parade travels west on Main Street, turning north on Reed Street and ends at Eagle Group.

Memorial Tree Lighting

The Memorial Tree Lighting will be held Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m., at Clayton Fire Hall on Railroad Avenue and East Street.

The program is hosted by the Smyrna-Clayton July 4th Foundation which offers bulbs on the tree in memory of or in honor of a loved one. Anyone interested in purchasing bulbs can email Diane Price at dianepr55@yahoo.com. Bulbs are $5 each or three for $10.

The foundation reads the names of those being memorialized or honored during the lighting ceremony. Then the audience is invited to view the lighting of the tree from the front of the firehouse. The Memorial Tree is on the corner of Main and Bassett streets.

Breakfast with Santa

To start the festivities on Sunday, Dec. 1, the Clayton Fire Company is hosting Breakfast with Santa from 8-11 a.m., at the fire hall.

Reservations are required by calling 302-632-3445.

The event includes an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, photos with Santa and a special treat for each child.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 2 and up and free for kids under 2.

Santa’s Workshop will be open where kids can shop for gifts for $2 each with free gift wrapping.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be collected for Toys for Tots.