The death-row drama “Just Mercy” deals with the kind of hot-button issues ripe for manipulating audiences - and I took the bait, lock, stock … For that, I credit the ability of Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx to elevate the material beyond a mere diatribe against capital punishment.



Based on a memoir by civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson, co-founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, the film follows the idealistic Harvard Law grad (Jordan from “Creed” and “Black Panther”) as he fights to free wrongly convicted inmates on Alabama’s death row in the late 1980s.



One of those clients is Foxx’s Walter “Johnny D” McMillian, a dirt-poor husband and father convicted of murdering an 18-year-old white woman despite having a solid alibi. He’s trapped in a nightmare and Foxx plays him humble, vulnerable but guarded. Most of what the character feels is seen in Foxx’s eyes. It’s the actor’s best work since 2004 when he won the Academy Award for “Ray.” Jordan’s young-buck attorney is all youthful optimism, strength and charisma. It’s a role right up his alley. He keeps the movie grounded, even in the most clichéd of situations - and there are many.



Director Destin Daniel Cretton works from a script he co-wrote with Andrew Lanham, and together they craft a predictably provocative, but surprisingly inspirational, takedown of an unjust justice system. The snide villains are straight out of central casting: the racist sheriff (Michael Harding) who rigs the case against McMillian; and a stubborn young DA (Rafe Spall) who is all about convictions, not justice.



In the movie’s favor are strong supporting turns from Brie Larson as the co-founder of the Equal Justice Initiative who supplies most of the script’s expository dialogue; Tim Blake Nelson as the tainted witness whose changed testimony is crucial to the case; and O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Rob Morgan are heartbreaking as fellow death-row inmates.



Where Cretton (“Short Term 12” and “The Glass Castle” with Larson) runs aground is in his by-the-numbers approach. He hits all the expected beats - the violent threats against Bryan, redneck cops, courtroom theatrics, the all-hope-is-lost climax, etc. At times it feels like a cloying Lifetime movie; a little too uplifting for the heavy subject matter. We’ve seen this movie so many times before. This past year alone brought us the similarly themed “Brian Banks” and next week’s “Clemency” starring Alfre Woodard. Cretton never becomes too procedural or too preachy. He simply shows a fractured system that so rarely espouses tender mercy.



“Just Mercy”

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson.

(PG-13 for thematic content including some racial epithets.)

Grade: B