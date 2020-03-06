My two geek loves in life are video games and Star Wars, so I always get excited when those worlds collide.



Last year, we got the excellent “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” and I continue to play a ridiculous amount of “Star Wars Battlefront 2″ every week.



PSN Releases is a Twitter bot that searches the PlayStation Network in Europe for items that are on the network but not visible to the public. Earlier this week, PSN Releases discovered a new, at this time unannounced game called “Star Wars: Project Maverick.” The PSN leak includes a piece of artwork showing three X-Wing fighters approaching a massive Imperial Star Destroyer with the game’s logo, which looks very similar in style to the logo for the film “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”



There’s no indication at all what kind of game this could be, but I’m sure it’s not going to be the Star Wars/Top Gun crossover I never knew I wanted until I saw this. That said, there are a couple of different options based on the artwork.



Gamers have been clamoring for a Star Wars space dogfighting game similar to the old Rogue Squadron or Tie Fighter games from the ’90s and early 2000s. EA Motive, the studio that made the single-player campaign for “Star Wars Battlefront 2,” is currently working on an unannounced Star Wars game that studio General Manager Patrick Klause called a “very unique Star Wars experience.” Considering there has not been a space combat-focused Star Wars game since 2003′s “Star Wars Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strike” for the Nintendo GameCube, a new one would be a unique Star Wars experience for today’s gamers.



While a new dogfighting game set in the Star Wars universe would be great, something that would make it even more immersive would be if it were VR-compatible.



EA released a free add-on to “Star Wars Battlefront” in December 2016 that added the “Rogue One: X-Wing VR Mission,” a roughly 20-minute level exclusive to the PSVR headset that puts you in the cockpit of an X-Wing fighter. And I mean it puts you in the cockpit. You can look down at your chest and it looks like you’re wearing the iconic orange X-Wing jumpsuit. You can look behind you and see your R2 unit. You can even hit a button on the side of the cockpit and bring up the targeting computer that Luke turns off when he uses the Force to destroy the first Death Star. It is a completely immersive and excellent experience.



A full game of that would’ve been amazing.



It doesn’t sound like EA is going to have a new Star Wars game ready for release this year, which is disappointing. It also has a habit of canceling Star Wars games in production. Hopefully Project Maverick gets revealed soon and actually makes it to store shelves.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com.