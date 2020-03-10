Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Disney+ announced a six-episode “Beauty and the Beast” prequel series, focused on Josh Gad’s LeFou and Luke Evans’ Gaston characters. The action will take place well before the events of the 2017 film.



Quibi, the first entertainment platform specifically designed for your phone, is launching on April 6 with 50 shows. Short for “quick bites,” the service features content in episodes of 10 minutes or less. Shows will feature Liam Hemsworth, Chance the Rapper, Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Lopez, among other stars.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

“Westworld” (March 15, HBO) returns for season three. This installment of the series moves away from deliberately confusing the audience in order to reflect the characters’ constantly changing experiences to more straightforward storytelling outside the Westworld theme park. Android Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), who escaped the park and entered the real-world last season, is on a mission to eliminate all those who do harm and create an existence of unlimited freedom, under her watchful eye. The show continues to explore the nature of reality, free will and what makes us human but this season it adds more action to its existential musings and a few new cast members, including Vincent Cassel and Aaron Paul. The narrative shift from the park to the world of the future may not please everyone. Still, the series remains engaging.



Also on HBO is “The Plot Against America” (March 16), a six-part series based on the Philip Roth novel of the same name. The story follows a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they watch the political rise of aviator and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, who defeats Franklin D. Roosevelt to become president, and turns the country toward fascism. Emmy-winning TV writer and producer David Simon (“The Wire,” “Treme,” “The Deuce”), along with Ed Burns, adapts Roth’s alternate history by telling it from multiple points of view and giving it a darker, more uncertain ending. It’s a compelling examination of the choices people make during a troubling political and cultural moment.



“Motherland: Fort Salem” (March 18, Freeform, 9 p.m. ET) is set in an alternate America as well, but instead of Lindbergh defeating Roosevelt in the presidential race, it turns its attention to witches cutting a deal with the fledgling American government over 300 years ago. They agree to fight for their country if it stops persecuting them. The story then follows three young women from basic training to deployment, as they use magic to defeat the enemy.



Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington deliver strong performances in “Little Fires Everywhere” (March 18, Hulu). Adapted from Celeste Ng’s bestselling novel, the story is about a seemingly perfect suburban family and the single mother and daughter who upend their lives. The central mystery that kicks off the action is explored through an emotional and intense look at motherhood, secrets, art and identity.



Report Card: Ratings winners and losers

Winners: Comedy Central ordered 20 more episodes of “Crank Yankers,” which will resume on March 17.



Losers: Netflix canceled “AJ and the Queen” after one season.

