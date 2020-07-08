The show at Willis GM Auto Mall includes music by a DJ, a 50/50 raffle, food and refreshments

Citizens' Hose Company of Smyrna will host its 12th annual car show Saturday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Willis GM Auto Mall, 2707 S. DuPont Blvd. (Route 13), south of Smyrna.

Dash plaques will be presented to the first 100 registered vehicles. The show is open to all years, makes, and models.

Entry fee is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

Trophies will be awarded in nine categories.

The show includes music by a DJ, a 50/50 raffle and food and refreshments on sale.

Proceeds benefit the volunteer fire company.

For registration and more information, email Mark Blair at chccarshow@gmail.com.

The rain date is Sunday, July 12.