VIDEO - What are you and your staff doing to ensure that coronavirus screenings and testing are low-cost and affordable? Carper asks.

Sen. Tom Carper pressed U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officials for specific details on the federal government’s plan to respond to the coronavirus and make critical screening more accessible to all Americans, and how the Administration is preparing for future global pandemics.

Carper said, “Given the potential for a fairly rapid spread of this virus, we can’t allow for patients to delay screening because of concerns of affordability with respect to their insurance deductibles and co-pays. Recently, the news media has documented one short-term health insurance plan in Florida billing a patient $3,000 for a coronavirus screening. Three thousand dollars.

“What are you and your staff doing to ensure that coronavirus screenings and testing are low-cost and affordable? Have you asked health insurers and employers to lower or remove financial barriers to coronavirus screenings?”