Wheeler Wolfenden and Dwares CPAs, with offices in Wilmington and Lewes, announced the promotion of Kathy Corcoran from principal to director of the firm.

Corcoran’s tax expertise and enthusiasm for working with clients has led her to advance through the ranks at the firm.

Corcoran joined the firm in 2001, after graduating from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. She specializes in tax, accounting and auditing, forensic accounting and litigation support. Corcoran’s clients include high net worth individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional services firms.

“Kathy’s professional knowledge and ability to communicate complex tax issues in an easy-to-understand manner have helped her build long-term client relationships," said Dave Wolfenden, managing director of Wheeler Wolfenden and Dwares.

In addition to her professional responsibilities at the firm, Corcoran serves as treasurer of the LPGA Amateur Golf Association Delaware Chapter, schedules and manages the Olympics qualifying event for the Senior Olympics basketball program and has coached the varsity girls basketball team at a local high school. Corcoran was recognized in 2016 by Delaware Business Times as one of the “40 Under 40” Achievers and Innovators.

For more, visit wwd-cpa.com.