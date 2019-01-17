The Optimist Club of Sussex County is encouraging Sussex County students to speak their minds about the topic “Is There a Fine Line Between Optimism and Reality?” as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for the 2018-19 year.

The Oratorical Contest is open to students under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2018.

The local club will sponsor the contest at 5 p.m. March 18 at the Georgetown Public Library, 123 W. Pine St. Students can obtain the application/guidelines from local school guidance counselors or by visiting optimist.org.

Interested youth will prepare a 4- to 5-minute speech on the assigned topic. Student speeches will be judged on content and presentation, using guidelines found on the application, to determine the top winners. The registration deadline for all applications is Feb. 28, and student applications may be given to the school representative or sent to sussexoptimist@gmail.com. The contest begins with check-in at 5 p.m. March 18, with competition following and awards presented that evening.

The Optimist Club will also sponsor a public speaking workshop presented by Richard Kaplan at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 the Georgetown Public Library. Kaplan is a former chemist who opened his business, “Kap Communications,” where skills in public speaking are shared. Students can register by email to sussexoptimist@gmail.com.

Oratorical Contest winners at the Club Level will receive medallions and monetary awards and the winning speech will be sent to the Zone Level. Winners at the Zone Level can possibly advance to the District and Regional levels for the opportunity to win college scholarships. Winners of the regional contests will compete in the World Championship also held at Saint Louis University. Students can win up to $22,500 in scholarships.

For more, call 314-371-6000 or visit optimist.org.