The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities will host the presentation “Social Security 101” by Mike Baxter at its next meeting, set for 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Sussex County Administrative Offices West Complex, 22215 N. DuPont Blvd., Georgetown.

Baxter will review the history and purpose of the Social Security Administration; discuss eligibility criteria for all benefit programs — Social Security also offers disability benefits for individuals aged 18 years and older, and survivor benefits for children and spouses; address concerns about the future solvency of programs; and highlight services available through Social Security’s website.

The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities is an 11-member panel established by the Sussex County Council to be an advocate for programs and policies that benefit older and disabled residents. The committee meets every other month, in January, March, May, July, September and November. All meetings are open to the public.

For more, visit sussexcountyde.gov/boards-committees.