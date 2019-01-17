SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $4,000 to the Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation.

Formed in 1999, the nonprofit CHEF provides resources to help students in the Cape Henlopen School District excel and develop their full potential.

Since 2007, CHEF has funded about 200 CHSD teacher grant requests, totaling more than $250,000 in educational aid, which have addressed such issues as bullying and homelessness.

Grants have also funded arts scholarships and career-focused initiatives.

CHEF’s annual fundraiser Winter Jam will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Rusty Rudder, 113 Dickinson St., Dewey Beach. For more, visit chef-cape.org/winter-jam.

For more, visit chef-cape.org and sodelconcepts.com.