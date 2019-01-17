Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center was presented with a check for $10,000 from the 2018 Bethany Beach Breast Cancer 5K Fun Run and 3K Walk.

The check was presented by Anne Raskauskas and Ed Burke to Beebe Medical Foundation at the Tunnell Cancer Center in memory of Ed’s wife, Elizabeth Glacken Burke. Elizabeth was one of the organizers of the event. Proceeds from this annual event support the Breast Health Program at Tunnell Cancer Center which helps women receive mammograms and follow-up care.

“We are proud to partner with great events such as the Bethany Beach Breast Cancer 5K,” said Judy Aliquo, president and CEO, Beebe Medical Foundation. “What a wonderful tribute to Liz, their friend and loved one. As we build a new South Coastal Cancer Center, the support from the community is critical. Thank you Anne, Ed and all of the committee members for your generous support and for helping Beebe create the ‘Next Generation of Care’ for our community.”

Beebe Medical Foundation is currently raising funds through its “I Believe in Beebe” campaign, which will help support the construction of the South Coastal Health Campus. The new campus, located near Millville, will include a second cancer center and a freestanding emergency department.

For more, visit beebemedicalfoundation.org and nextgenerationofcare.org.