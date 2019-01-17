The Zwaanendael Club of the General Federation of Women’s Club sponsors a scholarship annually for a nursing student who has achieved academic excellence in their first semester at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare.

This year’s recipient of the Zwaanendael Club scholarship is Megan Kelly, of Bear. Kelly is a graduate of Appoquinimink High School. She currently lives in Georgetown and plans to continue her education after nursing school at the University of Delaware where she hopes to earn her bachelor’s in nursing.