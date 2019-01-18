Atlantic General Hospital and Health System announced an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 30 to celebrate the opening of Atlantic General Rheumatology, the practice of David Wanalista, at 10231 Old Ocean City Blvd., Suite 208, Berlin.

Wanalista joined Atlantic General Health System in October to care for individuals with rheumatoid arthritis, gout, lupus and other autoimmune conditions, as well as osteoarthritis. He sees patients in Berlin, as well as Ocean View.

For more, call 410-641-9482.