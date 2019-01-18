Beebe Healthcare is expanding its Outpatient Lactation Services to Georgetown with a newly offered breastfeeding clinic and breastfeeding support group.

Both the weekly clinic and the twice-monthly support group will be held at Beebe’s Georgetown Health Campus, 21635 Biden Avenue, Georgetown, across from the Delaware Technical and Community College Owens Campus.

The Breastfeeding Support Group is offered from 11 a.m. to noon the first and third Tuesdays of every month. This is an informal gathering of emotional support and encouragement for breastfeeding moms. This is an opportunity to learn, share concerns and solutions, discuss barriers and celebrate successes. The clinic is intended serve as a resource for mothers, including topics such as latch difficulty or pain, infants with poor weight gain, milk oversupply or undersupply, going back to work/pumping and fussy baby. No registration is required.

The Breastfeeding Clinic is now offered on Tuesdays by appointment. Regardless of where a baby was delivered, most insurance/Medicaid plans cover up to six, no co-pay, outpatient visits with an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant.

“Beebe is lucky to have two incredible certified lactation consultants who are excited to provide new services to our community,” said Bridget Buckaloo, executive director of women’s and children’s services. “Women can expect to be met with open arms and understanding when they come to both the clinic hours and the support group. Breastfeeding is hard, but it is so important for babies that we, at Beebe, want to provide all the support we can for new moms and families.”

For more, call 645-3577.