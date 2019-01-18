Delaware River and Bay Authority officials announced on Jan. 18 the return of its internship program, which provides university and college students with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a professional work environment during the summer of 2019.

Encompassing a 10-week summer commitment, the internship is comprised of on-the-job experience, project and leadership development, involvement with senior leaders and cross-functional team experiences.

“We’re excited to offer our innovative program for the eighth consecutive year,” said Darryl Anderson, talent acquisition manager for the DRBA. “We’re looking for enthusiastic, energetic individuals who are serious about their future, interested in gaining real-world experience and want to polish their skills. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about a prospective career path while working and contributing to such a unique organization.”

Anderson noted that participants will work on practical assignments and specific projects in their chosen career field. Since the program started in 2012, more than 50 students from Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other states have completed internships at the bi-state agency.

Internships are available in departments of communications/public relations; engineering; culinary/hospitality; executive administration; human resources; maintenance; safety and environmental; and social media/marketing.

Prospective candidates must submit their application and resume at drba.net no later than April 5. The internship program begins on June 3. The DRBA’s paid internship offers undergraduate students $12 per hour, while graduate program students are paid $14 per hour for a 40-hour work week.

For more, visit drba.net.