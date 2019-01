Devil's Party Press of Milton is currently accepting manuscripts for its sixth anthology, to be published in spring 2019.

Authors ages 40 and older are encouraged to submit previously unpublished works of short fiction, memoir or poetry for consideration. Manuscripts must be received by Feb. 3 to be considered for publication. A cash prize will be awarded to the top submission as judged by DPP editorial staff.

Complete submission guidelines are available at devilspartypress.com/submissions.