The Rehoboth Art League will host its “Beginner Knitting” workshop, with two sessions available from 6:15 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 28 through Feb. 25; or 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 29 through Feb. 26, in the Children’s Studio at the RAL, 12 Dodds Lane.

Participants will successfully learn how to cast on, knit and purl. Attendees will practice reading a yarn label and a simple pattern, as well as how to bind off. Instructor Brooke Ebeling will also teach students how to work with multiple colors of yarn at the same time.

The cost is $175 per person.

Registration is required to rehobothartleague.org or 227-8408, ext. 112.