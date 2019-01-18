Sussex County Habitat for Humanity will celebrate the second anniversary of the Lewes ReStore with the ReStore HomeBuilder Reception at 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Lewes ReStore, 18501 Stamper Drive.

The reception will honor donors, shoppers and volunteers who have supported the ReStore since its beginning. The Parker Group presents the “ReStore Re-Do” furniture makeover finals will be part of the night’s program.

Area businesses, organizations and individuals are also encouraged to become ReStore HomeBuilder 2019 Annual Sponsors. These charitable contributions will help complete the construction of two new Habitat homes for Sussex County families. Sponsors will be honored at the reception and on the Sponsor Gallery at the ReStore throughout 2019.

“The Lewes ReStore is truly a community operation,” said Sussex County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kevin Gilmore. “I am so excited to have this have this reception as a way to bring everyone together and celebrate our progress.”

The free reception will include hors d’oeuvres and beer and wine. To RSVP or to become sponsor, call 855-1153, ext. 210.

For more, visit sussexcountyhabitat.org.