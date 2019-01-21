The Delaware Veterans coalition will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, 1584 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover.

The Delaware Veterans Coalition, founded in May 2011, is a nonpartisan, non-profit statewide organization that meets bimonthly beginning each January. It lobbies elected and appointed public officials on issues that affect all generations of Delaware’s veterans. Membership is open to all honorably discharged veterans residing in Delaware. For membership applications and more, visit delawareveteranscoalition.com. Meetings are open to all veterans regardless of membership.

The Coalition is seeking a Sussex County representative. 697-8384 or email pauldavis5233@comcast.net.