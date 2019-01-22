Beebe Healthcare Integrative Health & Wellness host free seminars for the community throughout the year.

The seminars will be held at Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

— “A Practice of the Heart: Exploring the Concept of Love & Loving Kindness Meditation”: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Attendees will celebrate Valentine's Day by learning to live courageously by spreading loving-kindness to all beings, including ourselves. The seminar is led by Elizabeth Sanchez, holistic life and energy coach, and Raylen Williams, Phoenix Rising yoga therapist. Register at bit.ly/2FTQWJB.

— “Beyond Stents and Statins: An Integrative Approach to Managing Heart Disease”: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Uday Jani will give insights and latest updates on the integrative approach to cardiac care. Alternative methods to keep heart, mind and spirit healthy will be explored, including integrative nutrition, massage therapy, exercise, mind-body techniques and acupuncture. Register at bit.ly/2FSwhWr.

— “Stress, Wellbeing & the Role of Money”: 3 to 4:30 p.m. March 27. This class will explore the interrelation between stress, finances and the impact on overall wellbeing. During this discussion, take a closer look at the connection as well as review strategies to take an active role in finances and, in turn, wellbeing. This class will be co-led by Rita Williams, health coach with Beebe Integrative Health, and Robert Jeter II, a certified financial planner and financial adviser with InFocus Financial Advisors. Register at bit.ly/2U817Ov.

For more, visit facebook.com/beebehealthcare.