The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Leadership will host a 2018 Year in Review meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Lewes Senior Center, 32083 Janice Road.

The conversation will focus on providing the community with a better understanding of how Troop 7 functions and the duties and responsibilities those Troopers handle on a daily basis. Topics will include a review of the rates of crime, crashes and investigative clearances in eastern Sussex County in 2018 and how enforcement plans have adjusted for 2019.

All are encouraged to attend.

For more, call 644-5020 or visit dsp.delaware.gov.