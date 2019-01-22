“Exploring America's Racism: Featuring the National Memorial for Peace and Justice” will be presented from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

Co-hosted by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, the League of Women Voters of Sussex County and Lewes Public Library, the panel discussion and slide presentation will transport the audience to landmark civil rights and racial justice museums and monuments in the Deep South.

Inspired by Sussex County’s own Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, local activists Valerie Reeves, Rose Mary Hendrix and Alicia Jones sojourned to Alabama to enhance their knowledge and understanding of African-American history and the enduring legacy of racism. Stevenson relates the history of slavery and later lynchings of minorities in the South to the treatment of people of color under the current criminal justice system, in his book, “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.”

Chairing the panel, Valerie Reeves, of Ocean View, is a member of Lower Sussex NAACP, SDARJ, Sussex Community Gospel Choir and director of the South Coastal AARP. Panelist Rose Mary Hendrix, of South Bethany, is a member of LWV of Sussex County, SDARJ, AAUW, Thresholds at Sussex Correctional Institution, the Ministerium of Bethany Beach Christian Church and a mediator at the Community Justice Center. Panelist Alicia Jones, of Lewes, is a member of SDARJ, the Community Liaison Committee advising Cape Henlopen School District, the Sunshine Ladies’ Circle, and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

The panelists will share their experiences and insights as well as little-known stories gleaned from their explorations of the Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery.

For more, visit sdarj.org, sussexlwv.org or lewes.lib.de.us.