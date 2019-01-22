Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced that Chris Parks was promoted to the position of corporate chef.

Parks, formerly the executive chef at Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach, will continue overseeing that restaurant — one of 10 under SoDel Concepts’ umbrella — as well as the regularly catered breakfast operations at two major downtown Rehoboth Beach hotels.

In addition, Parks is a consultant for Haley/Kammerer Consulting, a division of SoDel Concepts. As part of his responsibilities, he will work with Troegs Independent Brewing, a longstanding Haley/Kammer client.

Parks began his career with Capital Restaurant Concepts in Washington, D.C., and moved to New York, where he worked under celebrity chef Tom Colicchio and Andrew Carmellini.

Parks moved to coastal Sussex County in 2014, when he joined SoDel Concepts as executive chef at Lupo Italian Kitchen.

“Chris is an extremely talented chef with creative ideas,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of Parks lives in Lewes with his wife, Korin, sons Miles and Bodhi and their labrador, Eddie.

For more, visit sodelconcepts.com.