No suspects in either

Delaware State Police are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred in Bridgeville over the weekend.

In the first case, police determined shots were fired in the unit block of Mill Park Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 19. The occupants of the residence didn't call until the following day, when they reported hearing a fight outside just before shots were fired. The 33-year-old female and 37-year-old-male occupants discovered damage to their residence, apparently due to the shots fired. There were no injuries nor suspect information in this case.

The second incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 20, when a 36-year-old male victim was driving south on Coverdale Road, north Hastings Farm Road. The suspect vehicle approached the victim’s vehicle from behind and fired multiple rounds at the victim’s vehicle, causing it to crash. The victim and his passenger, a 35-year-old female, were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown if the two cases are related.

Both incidents are under investigation by Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Simpson at 302-752-3855. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.