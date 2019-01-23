The second annual Fire and Ice Festival, a collaborative effort between the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and the community it serves, is set for Jan. 25-27 in Bethany Beach.

The opening of the Southern Delaware Tourism Ice Rink on Jan. 25 morning marks the start of the weekend’s festivities. The ice skating rink will be located at Hollywood Street and costs $5 for 30 minutes, which includes skate rentals. Rink hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 27. Rink proceeds will benefit Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing exceptional hospital and respite housing services to critically ill children and their families.

The self-guided sculpture tour, comprised of more than ice sculptures featuring an “Under the Sea” theme, will kick off at 4 p.m. Jan. 25. Interactive sculptures, like those of supporting sponsors Beazer Homes and K. Hovnanian Homes, will provide photo opportunities and chances to win prizes. Warming stations will be provided by Coastal Tented Events. After checking out the ice sculptures, attendees can end the day at a beach bonfire at 5 p.m. on the beach at Hollywood Street. The first 250 guests can enjoy s’mores provided by sponsor Custom Mechanical.

For a chance to win a 2020 Fire & Ice Festival prize pack, including a one-night stay at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites or the Holiday Inn Express, festivalgoers can stop by the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites tent on the bandstand to pick up a festival treasure hunt map. From 4 to 9 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26, visit each stop on the map for a stamp; once the treasure hunt is complete, take the completed map to the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites tent by 1 p.m. on Jan. 27. A winner will be announced at 2 p.m. at the bandstand.

The festival’s second day, Jan. 26, will feature family-friendly activities, including an oyster demonstration by the Center for the Inland Bays and a performance by Cascading Carlos. A four-hour live sculpture demonstration will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on the bandstand. Complete with music and an emcee, festival-goers can watch as 1,500 pounds of ice are turned into a detailed, sea-themed sculpture.

A “Fire and Ice with The Funsters” party will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Jan. 26 at Mango’s, 97 Garfield Parkway. The party, hosted by Beta Sigma Phi Alpha Alpha Chapter, serves as the 27th annual fundraiser for the local nonprofit and will feature live music from The Funsters, dancing, silent and chance auctions, a raffle and a view of the live ice sculpture demonstration. Light hors d'oeuvres and desserts will be provided courtesy of Mango’s, and a cash bar will round out the night's offerings. Space is limited, and tickets can be purchased for $35 at fireandicede.com

Capping off the weekend will be the Culinary Tour, beginning at 11 a.m. Jan. 27, which includes three restaurants: Bethany Blues, 6 N. Pennsylvania Ave.; 99 Sea Level, 99 Hollywood St.; and 3BB Café, 108 Garfield Parkway. A $30 fee covers a small plate and beverage pairing at each stop. The festival closes with a ceremonial “smash party” at 1:30 p.m., when sculptors “clean up” their sculptures by smashing them to pieces.

Tickets may be purchased at thequietresorts.com.

For a full schedule of events and more, visit fireandicede.com or call 539-1919.