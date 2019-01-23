The deadline for the Rehoboth Reads Writing Contest is approaching — all entries must be received by Jan. 31.

The contest seeks submissions of short stories, creative nonfiction and poetry that touches on the theme of “Redemption and/or Justice.” Judges for the contest are Sam Calagione, founder and president of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery; George Pelecanos, novelist, screenwriter, film and television producer; and Jeanne Murray Walker, writer, teacher and lecturer. Winning entries will be published in “Delaware Beach Life” magazine.

Rehoboth Reads is a new project involves the citywide reading and discussion of a single book, “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson.

Submissions do not have to reference the book. The writing should not be a critique of or commentary on Stevenson’s book. The hope is that the winning short story, work of creative nonfiction and poem will offer other ways of exploring and thinking about the theme. Because the winner in each category will be published in the May issue of “Delaware Beach Life,” the work should also have a coastal theme; this could be setting the story in a beach town or it could be using the ocean as a metaphor for redemption.

Writers are encouraged to read the contest guidelines, available at rehobothreads.com.

Submissions should be emailed to rehobothreadscontest@gmail.com. A $10 fee is required for each submission. The fee is payable through PayPal via a link at rehobothreads.com, or by check, made out to “Rehoboth Library” and mailed to the Rehoboth Beach Public Library, 226 Rehoboth Ave.

For more, visit rehobothreads.com.