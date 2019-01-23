Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach is offering free TangerCARES $20 gift cards to federal government employees impacted by the government shutdown.

TangerCARES is Tanger’s program dedicated to demonstrating Tanger’s commitment to the communities in which it operates through volunteerism, fundraising efforts and charitable donations.

To receive their gift card, recipients can visit Tanger shopper services with their valid government ID. Some exclusions may apply. Limit one gift card per person. For more, visit bit.ly/2FQVuk1 or tangeroutlets.com.

Gift cards are available through Jan. 28 at Tanger Shopper Services, located between Zumiez and Dress Barn, Tanger Seaside, 36470 Seaside Outlet Drive, Rehoboth Beach; and Tanger Shopper Services, located between Van Heusen and Lenox, Tanger Surfside, 35000 Midway Outlet Drive, Rehoboth Beach.

For more, call 430-3312 or email amy.schnerr@tangeroutlets.com.