The governor unveiled the spending plan at a Jan. 24 news conference.

Gov. John Carney is placing a heavy emphasis on education, especially at the grade school level, in his Fiscal Year 2019/2020 state budget, introduced Thursday, Jan. 24.

The spending plan for operating expenses totals $4.33 billion, up 3.8 percent from last year’s plan.

Carney also plans to spend $678 million on capital improvements throughout Delaware, including long-delayed repairs to state buildings.

Adding in Grants-in-Aid and one-time supplemental spending, the overall budget totals $5.19 billion, reflecting the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council’s revenue projection of $4.46 billion, set in December 2018. Carney said future evaluations of the state’s economy by the DEFAC may alter the proposals he set forth Thursday.

The budget includes $61.3 million in mandatory spending to cover areas such as increases in Medicaid premiums, increasing student population in schools, transportation costs for school districts, union-negotiated step pay increases and debt service.

“Preparing the budget is the most important thing we do in this administration,” Carney said.

The budget has five overreaching goals: investing in current jobs and newly developing jobs, giving Delaware children a chance to succeed in education, improving the quality of health care while containing its costs, providing safe and secure communities and making state government more effective and efficient.

Carney’s proposal includes the $60 million in projected spending, spread over three years, to target resources for students learning English and those in low-income areas. The plan allows school districts and charter schools to provide smaller class sizes, fund additional reading, and math specialists and provide after-school counseling, among other initiatives. Each plan must be approved by the Department of Education, which also will monitor results under the program.

The governor said he is “very focused” on educational opportunities for Delaware’s students, ensuring, 1) all third-graders are proficient in reading; 2) eighth-graders will be math proficient, and 3) high school graduates are either ready for college or a career.

Other education-related topics in the budget include $2 million for a two-percent pay increase for educators. Teachers will be offered help in paying off their student loans if they agree to serve in economically-depressed schools.

The University of Delaware, Delaware State University and Delaware Technical Community College will divide $15 million from an economic development fund intended to find ways to increase economic growth and job development in the state.

Carney also has targeted $21 million to fund deferred maintenance projects, technology upgrades and capital improvements at those schools, as well as $1.2 million to help in-state students with tuition costs at the University of Delaware.

State employees, including those working in the education field who are not teachers, will receive a flat $1,000 pay increase, a plan that will cost about $34 million. State workers also will find funding to support a 12-week paid parental leave program.

Capital spending, which is provided in a separate bill, targets $2.8 million in work at Wilmington’s Carvel State Office Building, $5 million to clear up maintenance backlogs in other state facilities, primarily repairs to leaking roofs, and $1.5 million in renovations to the 60-year-old Jesse S. Cooper Building in Dover, which houses the state’s Health and Social Services Division.

Carney also wants to add 34 new caseworkers to bolster child welfare investigations in the Division of Family Services and nine additional staff members to investigate labor violations and discrimination complaints at the Department of Labor.

One area Carney stressed was an executive order he signed in June designed to create a budget stabilization fund, a move he made after a proposed constitutional amendment with that goal failed in the General Assembly.

Executive Order 21 requires the state to set aside money in years when the economy is healthy and surplus funding is available at the end of each fiscal year. That money, which would be separate from the two-percent buffer required in the state Constitution, would be used when the economy goes into a downturn.

State law requires the General Assembly to allocate only 98 percent of projected state revenue each budget year.

Although the state also has what’s termed a “rainy day fund,” which at last report contains more than $250 million, it never has been used.

The law can be used to cover any “unanticipated deficit” or revenue reductions enacted by the General Assembly and requires the approval of 60 percent of the membership of both houses.

Carney said his Budget Stabilization Fund does not have these restrictions and will help prevent cuts in services and/or tax hikes when there isn’t enough projected revenue to meet state needs.

The governor’s budget is balanced between spending and expected revenue, as required by law. Several bills outlining Carney’s proposals will be introduced in the General Assembly later in the week and will be debated through the Joint Finance Committee over the next few months.

A final version must be approved in the General Assembly by June 30.

Carney’s presentation got a tentative thumbs-up from state Sen. Colin Bonini, R-Dover, who has a track record of voting against state budget bills once they reach the Senate floor.

He particularly likes the governor’s budget stabilization ideas, of saving money from good years to have it available when the economy goes south.

“For years, we’ve been pushing for what are some rational limits to make sure we don’t go through this up-and-down process,” he said, noting the idea had been proposed by former state Treasurer Ken Simpler. “I think that is absolutely the right way to go and I’m very supportive of that concept and the governor deserves a lot of credit for proposing it.”

Will he vote for this budget?

“We will see how this ends up, but I am very encouraged and very pleased with what the governor has proposed,” Bonini said.

Rep. Ruth Briggs-King, R-Georgetown, who serves on the Joint Finance Committee, said she liked the overall budget proposal, calling it “well-constructed.”

In addition to favoring the stabilization fund and spending one-time money on specific, finite projects, she’s also pleased the governor is focusing on education needs, particularly in Sussex County schools.

“All in all, I saw fiscal responsibility, holding that budget to DEFAC’s recommendations and then saving money on top of that, adding to that sustainability fund.

“Very important things,” Briggs-King said.