Applications are being accepted for the Jim Cresson Memorial Fund scholarship, administered by the Greater Lewes Foundation.

Each year, the fund provides a $1,000 scholarship to further a student’s interest in journalistic or creative writing. This award can be used for such educational expenses as tuition, room and board, textbooks or computer equipment, and is paid directly to the student.

Cresson was a journalist for the Cape Gazette who died in 2005. He was an outdoorsman who loved animals and who had an affinity with the Native Americans who reside in Delaware.

Cresson was also a Vietnam veteran and was known for talents including music and whittling. He particularly enjoyed young people, which led his friends to establish the Jim Cresson Memorial Scholarship to keep his memory alive.

Interested Sussex County high school seniors should submit an essay of 750 to 1,000 words on one of the following topics: “My Outdoor/Environmental Experiences in Sussex County”; “What Pet Animals Have Meant to Me”; “My Most Memorable Sussex County Characters”; “What the U.S. Military Means to Me”; or “Sussex County Native Americans.”

Guidelines are available from guidance counselors in Sussex County high schools. Entries can be submitted to the Jim Cresson Scholarship, The Greater Lewes Foundation, P.O. Box 802, Lewes, DE 19958. The deadline is March 30, and the winner will be notified by May 17.

The winning essay will be printed in the Cape Gazette.