Police not only found a probation violator but a meth lab as well.

The Delaware State Police have arrested two men on multiple drug charges after a meth lab was found in a Harrington-area home.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said that on Feb. 15, members of the Governor’s Task Force went to an address in the 200 block of Ingram Branch Road, west of Harrington, in an effort to find 48-year-old Stephen F. Strannahan, who was wanted for violating his parole.

Strannahan was spotted outside the home when officers pulled up; he tried to run but was caught and taken into custody.

Officers found another man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher C. Corkell, inside the home; he was in possession of about 1.28 grams of methamphetamine, Jaffe said.

A search of the home turned up numerous items indicating a secret meth lab was in operation, prompting a request for a search warrant and intervention by the Kent County Drug Unit and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, she added.

A further search located evidence of an active meth lab in operation, the parts of which were dismantled and disposed of at the scene. DNREC’s hazardous materials team decided there was no need to evacuate surrounding homes.

During the search, officers seized about 5.24 grams of heroin, packaged for distribution; about 1.59 grams of meth, about 2.37 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $600 in suspected drug money.

Corkell and Strannaham are charged with possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 5 quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 4 quantity with the intent to deliver, second-degree conspiracy, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance.

Strannaham also is charged with operation of a clandestine lab for the purpose of producing methamphetamine. He was ordered held at the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $64,000 secured bond.

Corkell also was confined at SCI, but on a $42,600 secured bond.