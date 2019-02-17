53-year-old William R. Parlier, of Seaford

Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford man on multiple counts of home improvement fraud.

The investigation began in September 2018. Troopers took a report of a home improvement fraud from a 72-year-old woman who met 53-year-old William R. Parlier at Lowe's in Seaford. Parlier indicated he was a contractor and made an agreement with the woman. Over the next two months, the victim paid Parlier over $6,000 to be put toward labor and materials. Parlier never completed any of the home improvements that were agreed upon.

On February 14, 2019, troopers took a second report of home improvement fraud involving Parlier. In this case, a 57-year-old man also paid Parlier over $6,000 for home improvements that were never completed.

On February 16, 2019, Troopers located Parlier in the Cool Branch development doing construction on a residence. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of home improvement fraud by falkse pretense, two counts of theft by false pretense $1,500, crime against a vulnerable adult, two counts of engaging in contract business without obtaining and maintaining a license and two counts of carrying on occupations without a license. He was committed toSussex Correctional Institution on $12,200 cash-only bond.