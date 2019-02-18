Police say Thomas Jenkins broke into a home and decided to have something to eat.

Dover police have arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a local home.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the burglary took place sometime between 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 and 9:06 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at a home in the 600 block of Pear Street.

The alleged burglar, 31-year-old Thomas Jenkins, apparently got into the home by prying open a door. Once inside, he helped himself to several items of food, Hoffman said.

Jenkins ran away when the homeowner returned, but was caught near the Wesley College football stadium.

Jenkins is charged with second-degree burglary, theft of property valued at less than $1,500 and criminal mischief under $1,000.

He later was released on his own recognizance.