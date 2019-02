The Delaware Choral Society will present “A Musical Feast” at 4 p.m. April 6 in the auditorium of Dover High School, 1 Dover High Drive.

Under the direction of James Wilson and with the Delaware Youth Chorale, conducted by Heather Swartzentruber, this is a family program. The Dover High Vocal Arts Academy join for several numbers.

For tickets and more, visit delawarechoralsociety.org.